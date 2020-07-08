All apartments in Surprise
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

16426 N 152ND Lane

16426 North 152nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16426 North 152nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a recently updated back yard, complete with HEATED & self-cleaning pool. Home features an open kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space, granite counters & a 2 car garage. This outstanding two story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home overlooks the greenbelt/common area. The home has a wonderful cozy feel with soaring vaulted ceilings. This home showcases a gourmet eat-in kitchen with large island and nice sized family room. The downstairs den/office can easily double as a large 4th bedroom. Sleeping areas are all upstairs complete with large loft. Large master suite overlooks the pool & features a large master bathroom. Rental comes with a Home Warranty for worry free living. Home will be available January 1st, 2020 after cleaning & touch ups. Home also has Soft Water System, Dual Pane Glass, Self Closing Glass Sliding Door, Walk in Closet in the Master and Guest Bedroom, Low maintenance Front and Back Yard. Stainless Steel Appliances. Walking Distance to Surprise Stadium..Cheer on the KC Royals or the Texas Rangers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have any available units?
16426 N 152ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16426 N 152ND Lane have?
Some of 16426 N 152ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16426 N 152ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16426 N 152ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16426 N 152ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16426 N 152ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16426 N 152ND Lane offers parking.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16426 N 152ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16426 N 152ND Lane has a pool.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 16426 N 152ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16426 N 152ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16426 N 152ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16426 N 152ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

