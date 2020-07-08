16426 N 152ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a recently updated back yard, complete with HEATED & self-cleaning pool. Home features an open kitchen with lots of cabinet and storage space, granite counters & a 2 car garage. This outstanding two story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home overlooks the greenbelt/common area. The home has a wonderful cozy feel with soaring vaulted ceilings. This home showcases a gourmet eat-in kitchen with large island and nice sized family room. The downstairs den/office can easily double as a large 4th bedroom. Sleeping areas are all upstairs complete with large loft. Large master suite overlooks the pool & features a large master bathroom. Rental comes with a Home Warranty for worry free living. Home will be available January 1st, 2020 after cleaning & touch ups. Home also has Soft Water System, Dual Pane Glass, Self Closing Glass Sliding Door, Walk in Closet in the Master and Guest Bedroom, Low maintenance Front and Back Yard. Stainless Steel Appliances. Walking Distance to Surprise Stadium..Cheer on the KC Royals or the Texas Rangers!