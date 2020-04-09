All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16411 W COTTONWOOD Street

16411 West Cottonwood Street · (480) 560-8637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16411 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTALSparkling Heated Private Pool Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with pool in sunny Surprise! Friendly Neighborhood with plenty of parks and fields for guests of all ages. Perfect for vacation, temporary housing, or simply a home away from home. This lovely home features a spacious living room with luxury furniture, upgraded appliances in the kitchen, 2 gorgeous bedrooms, an office/den with a pull out bed, and a resort like backyard fire pit, heated pool, bbq and outdoor dining with lots of privacy! The master bedroom includes a King bed with a Walk in closet, stand up shower, spa like bath, and double sinks. The 2nd bedroom in the split bedroom design features a full bed and a spacious closet. The bathroom just around the corner includes a spacious combo tub shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
16411 W COTTONWOOD Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
16411 W COTTONWOOD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street does offer parking.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16411 W COTTONWOOD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
