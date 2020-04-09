16411 W COTTONWOOD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTALSparkling Heated Private Pool Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with pool in sunny Surprise! Friendly Neighborhood with plenty of parks and fields for guests of all ages. Perfect for vacation, temporary housing, or simply a home away from home. This lovely home features a spacious living room with luxury furniture, upgraded appliances in the kitchen, 2 gorgeous bedrooms, an office/den with a pull out bed, and a resort like backyard fire pit, heated pool, bbq and outdoor dining with lots of privacy! The master bedroom includes a King bed with a Walk in closet, stand up shower, spa like bath, and double sinks. The 2nd bedroom in the split bedroom design features a full bed and a spacious closet. The bathroom just around the corner includes a spacious combo tub shower