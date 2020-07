16380 W POST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HIGHLY SAUGHT AFTER NORTHWEST RANCE COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF SURPRISE! SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH THREE BEDROOMS & A DEN. KITCHEN OFFERS A TON OF CABINET SPACE ALONG WITH A PANTRY. EASY TO CARE FOR LANDSCAPING WITH AUTOMATIC IRRIGATION. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND.DON'T MISS THIS ONE. $150.00 OF THE CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE COVERS UP TO TWO ADULTS, $25.00 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL ADULT. PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION BEFORE SUBMITTING.