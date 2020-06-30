All apartments in Surprise
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

16343 N 168th Dr

16343 North 168th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16343 North 168th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in. Home is on one level and has brand new paint. Home also features all appliances except washer and dryer, separate tub and shower in master bath, ceiling fans through out, vaulted ceilings, bay window in dining area, extended covered patio and finished backyard. Property is also located near Schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2483085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16343 N 168th Dr have any available units?
16343 N 168th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16343 N 168th Dr have?
Some of 16343 N 168th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16343 N 168th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16343 N 168th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16343 N 168th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16343 N 168th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr offer parking?
No, 16343 N 168th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16343 N 168th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr have a pool?
No, 16343 N 168th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr have accessible units?
No, 16343 N 168th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16343 N 168th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16343 N 168th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16343 N 168th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

