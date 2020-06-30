16343 N 168th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in. Home is on one level and has brand new paint. Home also features all appliances except washer and dryer, separate tub and shower in master bath, ceiling fans through out, vaulted ceilings, bay window in dining area, extended covered patio and finished backyard. Property is also located near Schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2483085)