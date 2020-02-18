All apartments in Surprise
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

16273 W Davis Rd

16273 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

16273 West Davis Road, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This incredibly well maintained home is ready to move in. You will find this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom open-floor plan very inviting. The open layout showcases the kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area, family room, vaulted ceilings and entertainment area. In addition, you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closets. The master bathroom includes a separate shower and tub. The 2 additional bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and are in great condition. Washer/Dryer included. The 2 car garage includes covered cabinets. The backyard is well maintained and it includes a private covered patio, water feature and fire place. Home is near community park, schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. A must see to fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16273 W Davis Rd have any available units?
16273 W Davis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16273 W Davis Rd have?
Some of 16273 W Davis Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16273 W Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16273 W Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16273 W Davis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 16273 W Davis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16273 W Davis Rd offers parking.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16273 W Davis Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd have a pool?
No, 16273 W Davis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 16273 W Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16273 W Davis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16273 W Davis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16273 W Davis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
