16273 W Davis Rd

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This incredibly well maintained home is ready to move in. You will find this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom open-floor plan very inviting. The open layout showcases the kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area, family room, vaulted ceilings and entertainment area. In addition, you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closets. The master bathroom includes a separate shower and tub. The 2 additional bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and are in great condition. Washer/Dryer included. The 2 car garage includes covered cabinets. The backyard is well maintained and it includes a private covered patio, water feature and fire place. Home is near community park, schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. A must see to fall in love.