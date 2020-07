Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Surprise Farms. The kitchen has newly refinished white cabinets and has all stainless-steel appliances. Split floor plan with the master off of the family room. Master suite features walk in closet, stand up shower, dual sinks and private toilet room. The backyard as easy to maintain landscaping with a citrus tree. Call now to view!