Surprise, AZ
16236 W Calavar Rd
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

16236 W Calavar Rd

16236 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
Location

16236 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. Home is newly redone with new paint, new tile, and new carpet. It comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home has an open floor plan, ceiling fans, and a rocked backyard with a covered patio. The home has a north/west exposure and is located near shopping, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult.
To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4319163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

