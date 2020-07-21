16236 W Calavar Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. Home is newly redone with new paint, new tile, and new carpet. It comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Home has an open floor plan, ceiling fans, and a rocked backyard with a covered patio. The home has a north/west exposure and is located near shopping, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult.

To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4319163)