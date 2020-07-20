16220 W Calavar Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath great room home featuring new carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Enjoy a large covered back patio and grassy back yard. This home has too many extras to count, but you will appreciate the finished floor and large utility sink in the garage, and ceiling fans in every room just to mention a few. Located in the luxurious Legacy Parc neighborhood, near a community park with easy 1 mile access to the 303 and conveniently located to all local shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Please visit https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Z0O0SlXtbD&env=production for a 3D tour of the property! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!