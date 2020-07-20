All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

16220 W Calavar Rd

16220 West Calavar Road · No Longer Available
Location

16220 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath great room home featuring new carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Enjoy a large covered back patio and grassy back yard. This home has too many extras to count, but you will appreciate the finished floor and large utility sink in the garage, and ceiling fans in every room just to mention a few. Located in the luxurious Legacy Parc neighborhood, near a community park with easy 1 mile access to the 303 and conveniently located to all local shopping and restaurants. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Please visit https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Z0O0SlXtbD&env=production for a 3D tour of the property! Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Dean Hoppes, for a showing today at 480-818-2039 or dean.hoppes@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have any available units?
16220 W Calavar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16220 W Calavar Rd have?
Some of 16220 W Calavar Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16220 W Calavar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16220 W Calavar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 W Calavar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16220 W Calavar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16220 W Calavar Rd offers parking.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16220 W Calavar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have a pool?
No, 16220 W Calavar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have accessible units?
No, 16220 W Calavar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16220 W Calavar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16220 W Calavar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16220 W Calavar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
