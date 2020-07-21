16160 West Custer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

This home sits on a landscaped corner lot and features three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, fully fenced back yard and a covered back patio. The kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances and wood look tile.



Loop 303 access within one mile. Nearby shopping includes Fry's, Safeway, Walmart Supercenter, Sams Club, a new Costco which is currently being built and many others.

Near The City of Surprise Recreation Campus which hosts an Aquatic Center, Tennis and Racquet Complex and Surprise Stadium.

This property is within the vicinity of Luke Air Force Base as defined by ARS 28-8461 a map is available at https://www.surpriseaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/384/SurpriseLuke-Notification-Map-Large.

Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.