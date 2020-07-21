All apartments in Surprise
16160 West Custer Lane
16160 West Custer Lane

16160 West Custer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16160 West Custer Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
This home sits on a landscaped corner lot and features three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, fully fenced back yard and a covered back patio. The kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances and wood look tile.

Loop 303 access within one mile. Nearby shopping includes Fry's, Safeway, Walmart Supercenter, Sams Club, a new Costco which is currently being built and many others.
Near The City of Surprise Recreation Campus which hosts an Aquatic Center, Tennis and Racquet Complex and Surprise Stadium.
This property is within the vicinity of Luke Air Force Base as defined by ARS 28-8461 a map is available at https://www.surpriseaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/384/SurpriseLuke-Notification-Map-Large.
Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16160 West Custer Lane have any available units?
16160 West Custer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16160 West Custer Lane have?
Some of 16160 West Custer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16160 West Custer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16160 West Custer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16160 West Custer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16160 West Custer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16160 West Custer Lane offers parking.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16160 West Custer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane have a pool?
No, 16160 West Custer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane have accessible units?
No, 16160 West Custer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16160 West Custer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16160 West Custer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16160 West Custer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
