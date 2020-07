Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3Br. 2Ba home with 3 car garage. This is a great subdivision close to shopping, dining schools and freeways. Open and airy floor plan, this property features vaulted ceilings, lighting and fixtures throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Good sized backyard. Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.