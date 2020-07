Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage cats allowed

Wonderful Greer Ranch home with 3 car garage. This is a split floor plan home with separate living room and family room. Home also features a large kitchen with an island, 3 bedroom PLUS a den, nice front courtyard area, garage storage cabinets, backyard patio that has a TV and extended pavers with more seating area and much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.