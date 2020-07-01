16030 North 171st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

You will love this this large, spacious 2 story home with a nicely manicured yard. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all appliances and large island. First floor also has wood laminate floors, living room with fireplace, built-in entertainment center and den/office space! Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and the large master suite will offer plenty of space with sitting room; the master bath has double sinks and private toilet area. In addition, the two car garage provides extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included! Solar system to help with utility cost. No cats but dogs are welcome. Come see why Surprise Farms is a great place to call home!

1/2 month off first month rent for qualified applicants- Call for Details!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 3/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.