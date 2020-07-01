All apartments in Surprise
16030 North 171st Drive

16030 N 171st Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16030 N 171st Dr, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
You will love this this large, spacious 2 story home with a nicely manicured yard. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all appliances and large island. First floor also has wood laminate floors, living room with fireplace, built-in entertainment center and den/office space! Upstairs you will find a huge loft, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and the large master suite will offer plenty of space with sitting room; the master bath has double sinks and private toilet area. In addition, the two car garage provides extra storage space. Washer and dryer are included! Solar system to help with utility cost. No cats but dogs are welcome. Come see why Surprise Farms is a great place to call home!
1/2 month off first month rent for qualified applicants- Call for Details!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 3/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16030 North 171st Drive have any available units?
16030 North 171st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16030 North 171st Drive have?
Some of 16030 North 171st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16030 North 171st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16030 North 171st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16030 North 171st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16030 North 171st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16030 North 171st Drive offers parking.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16030 North 171st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive have a pool?
No, 16030 North 171st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive have accessible units?
No, 16030 North 171st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16030 North 171st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16030 North 171st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16030 North 171st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

