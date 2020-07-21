All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16023 West Evans Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16023 West Evans Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:06 PM

16023 West Evans Drive

16023 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16023 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom/3 full bathroom home with a pool on a corner lot. Located near Sarival Ave and Acoma Dr! 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Immaculately kept, cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen, great master bedroom with large closet upstairs. Double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bathroom. There is a separate A/C unit to the 3 car garage to make it comfortable to work in, garage floor finished with Epoxy. Beautiful backyard with fire pit, gazebo and sparkling pool!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16023 West Evans Drive have any available units?
16023 West Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16023 West Evans Drive have?
Some of 16023 West Evans Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16023 West Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16023 West Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 West Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16023 West Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16023 West Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 West Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16023 West Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 16023 West Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16023 West Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 West Evans Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16023 West Evans Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College