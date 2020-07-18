All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

16015 W CHRISTY Drive

16015 West Christy Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16015 West Christy Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 3 bedroom + DEN in Surprise. *Split floorplan, newer carpet and paint. *18x18 tiles in high traffic areas. *Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry and built in desk. *Large master with en-suite featuring double sinks, separate shower/tub, walk-in closet and linen closet. *Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. *Washer/dryer included. *Low maintenance backyard with extended patio. *3 car garage. Come see this one today!*Tenant to verify all information. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have any available units?
16015 W CHRISTY Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have?
Some of 16015 W CHRISTY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16015 W CHRISTY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16015 W CHRISTY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16015 W CHRISTY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive offers parking.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have a pool?
No, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have accessible units?
No, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16015 W CHRISTY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16015 W CHRISTY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
