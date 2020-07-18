16015 W CHRISTY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 3 bedroom + DEN in Surprise. *Split floorplan, newer carpet and paint. *18x18 tiles in high traffic areas. *Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry and built in desk. *Large master with en-suite featuring double sinks, separate shower/tub, walk-in closet and linen closet. *Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. *Washer/dryer included. *Low maintenance backyard with extended patio. *3 car garage. Come see this one today!*Tenant to verify all information. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY