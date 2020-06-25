All apartments in Surprise
15959 W Banff Ln
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

15959 W Banff Ln

15959 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15959 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leases*Unfurnished*Extra Room For 5th Bedroom**
On the side of home you will find an RV gate and EXTRA space to park your Big Toys or extra vehicles. Gorgeous two story nearly 3000 sq ft here. 4 Bedrooms, 3 BATHS, 3 CAR Garage, Private POOL, formal living room, formal dining area, separate family room, Kitchen has Granite counters, built in microwave, dishwasher, stove, kitchen Island, up the Curved Stair Case you will find a Loft, master bedroom with ensuite, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet, this home has beautiful flooring, custom built-ins for TV/books. Good size pool, covered patio.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15959 W Banff Ln have any available units?
15959 W Banff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15959 W Banff Ln have?
Some of 15959 W Banff Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15959 W Banff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15959 W Banff Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15959 W Banff Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15959 W Banff Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15959 W Banff Ln offers parking.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15959 W Banff Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15959 W Banff Ln has a pool.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln have accessible units?
No, 15959 W Banff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15959 W Banff Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15959 W Banff Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15959 W Banff Ln has units with air conditioning.
