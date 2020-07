Amenities

Three bedroom home with 2 car garage with POOL awaits you. The backyard oasis is a great get away with the pergola and private pool area. The master bedroom features an en suite and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are a good size with additional bathroom. Two living rooms, one formal and another living room area with an eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Tile and wood flooring throughout. Pool service and washer and dryer included with rent.