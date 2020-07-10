15923 North 169th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Entertainer's Delight!!!!! This well appointed 2-story home sits on a Premium Lot Backing up to Greenbelt, Boasts 3 bedrooms & loft, 2.5 baths and 1726 of living space. The kitchen is the WOW factor! Kitchen has flat top stove...side by side, built in microwave, Island with sitting area, Granite Counter Tops, Slate Flooring...Master Bathroom has Garden Tub & Shower, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet....Ceiling Fans through out....Backyard is completely Paved with nice outdoor Built in BBQ area and fire-pit. This yard is made for entertaining. Move-in ready!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.