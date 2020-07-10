All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
15923 North 169th Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

15923 North 169th Drive

15923 North 169th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15923 North 169th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Entertainer's Delight!!!!! This well appointed 2-story home sits on a Premium Lot Backing up to Greenbelt, Boasts 3 bedrooms & loft, 2.5 baths and 1726 of living space. The kitchen is the WOW factor! Kitchen has flat top stove...side by side, built in microwave, Island with sitting area, Granite Counter Tops, Slate Flooring...Master Bathroom has Garden Tub & Shower, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet....Ceiling Fans through out....Backyard is completely Paved with nice outdoor Built in BBQ area and fire-pit. This yard is made for entertaining. Move-in ready!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 North 169th Drive have any available units?
15923 North 169th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15923 North 169th Drive have?
Some of 15923 North 169th Drive's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 North 169th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15923 North 169th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 North 169th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive offer parking?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive have a pool?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive have accessible units?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15923 North 169th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15923 North 169th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

