15923 N 174TH Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking putting green bbq/grill

This is your new home! As you drive up you will notice a HUGE park and the all single story neighborhood. Inside you will step on to beautiful diagonal tile. You will see a office on your right that opens up to spacious great room floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with a Large granite island. Large split floorplan master bedroom with a master bath that includes garden tub and double sinks followed by a large closet. The patio has a custom extended patio, BBQ area, putting green, dog run, and RV gate. The property is situated with no neighbors behind you.