Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15923 N 174TH Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

15923 N 174TH Avenue

15923 North 174th Avenue · No Longer Available
Surprise
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

15923 North 174th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
This is your new home! As you drive up you will notice a HUGE park and the all single story neighborhood. Inside you will step on to beautiful diagonal tile. You will see a office on your right that opens up to spacious great room floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with a Large granite island. Large split floorplan master bedroom with a master bath that includes garden tub and double sinks followed by a large closet. The patio has a custom extended patio, BBQ area, putting green, dog run, and RV gate. The property is situated with no neighbors behind you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have any available units?
15923 N 174TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have?
Some of 15923 N 174TH Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 N 174TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15923 N 174TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 N 174TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15923 N 174TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15923 N 174TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15923 N 174TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 15923 N 174TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15923 N 174TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15923 N 174TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15923 N 174TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15923 N 174TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
