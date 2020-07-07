15904 W CARMEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy the private pool in your own backyard...FULL WEEKLY POOL SERVICE included with rent! Tile in all living areas--vaulted great room, kitchen, dining area, baths. Carpet in all bedrooms. Open kitchen features island, lots of counter space and cabinets, serving bar, and black appliances; split master bedroom w/ full bath includes separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Inside laundry; two-car garage; fans, blinds. Backyard has pool fence around patio area for safety. Call today to view!