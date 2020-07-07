All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15904 W CARMEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15904 W CARMEN Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

15904 W CARMEN Drive

15904 West Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15904 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the private pool in your own backyard...FULL WEEKLY POOL SERVICE included with rent! Tile in all living areas--vaulted great room, kitchen, dining area, baths. Carpet in all bedrooms. Open kitchen features island, lots of counter space and cabinets, serving bar, and black appliances; split master bedroom w/ full bath includes separate tub and shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Inside laundry; two-car garage; fans, blinds. Backyard has pool fence around patio area for safety. Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have any available units?
15904 W CARMEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have?
Some of 15904 W CARMEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15904 W CARMEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15904 W CARMEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15904 W CARMEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15904 W CARMEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15904 W CARMEN Drive offers parking.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15904 W CARMEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15904 W CARMEN Drive has a pool.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 15904 W CARMEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15904 W CARMEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15904 W CARMEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15904 W CARMEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College