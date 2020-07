Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on renting this super clean very well maintained great house.You will love this split floor plan, that includes a great room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, newer carpeting, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, plus a den with double doors, 2 bathrooms, dual sinks in master shower, separate tub and shower, walk in closets, inside laundry w/washer and dryer hook up, 2 car garage with storage cabinets, huge covered patio, nicely landscaped lot with RV gate.