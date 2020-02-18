15854 W BOCA RATON Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool hot tub pet friendly

This home is move -in ready and fully upgraded with luxury features. Property has 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths, Den, Formal Dining Rooms, Dramatic Soaring Ceilings, Fireplace, Travertine Flooring, Granite Kitchen Counter-tops, Pebbletec Pool with fully landscaped backyard, Spa, Custom Crown Molding though-out and so much more. This home is an absolute must see. Property is not Section 8 approved. Pool & landscape service is included with monthly lease term. Applicants must earn 3x monthly rent amount with verifiable income and have no evictions or BK's within the last 3 years to qualify. Min Fico of 620 required. Owner prefers NO CATS/ Max 30 lb dog (1) for pets.