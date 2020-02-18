All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

15854 W BOCA RATON Road

15854 West Boca Raton Road · No Longer Available
Location

15854 West Boca Raton Road, Surprise, AZ 85379

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
This home is move -in ready and fully upgraded with luxury features. Property has 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths, Den, Formal Dining Rooms, Dramatic Soaring Ceilings, Fireplace, Travertine Flooring, Granite Kitchen Counter-tops, Pebbletec Pool with fully landscaped backyard, Spa, Custom Crown Molding though-out and so much more. This home is an absolute must see. Property is not Section 8 approved. Pool & landscape service is included with monthly lease term. Applicants must earn 3x monthly rent amount with verifiable income and have no evictions or BK's within the last 3 years to qualify. Min Fico of 620 required. Owner prefers NO CATS/ Max 30 lb dog (1) for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have any available units?
15854 W BOCA RATON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have?
Some of 15854 W BOCA RATON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15854 W BOCA RATON Road currently offering any rent specials?
15854 W BOCA RATON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15854 W BOCA RATON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road is pet friendly.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road offer parking?
Yes, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road offers parking.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have a pool?
Yes, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road has a pool.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have accessible units?
No, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15854 W BOCA RATON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15854 W BOCA RATON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
