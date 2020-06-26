15836 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ 85379 Greer Ranch North
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous three bedroom home with a large den in the highly desired Greer Ranch subdivision. Come look at this house with tile floors in all the right places, granite counter tops, beautiful back yard. Walking distance from school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15836 W SIERRA Street have any available units?
15836 W SIERRA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15836 W SIERRA Street have?
Some of 15836 W SIERRA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15836 W SIERRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
15836 W SIERRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.