All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15803 N 155TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15803 N 155TH Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

15803 N 155TH Drive

15803 North 155th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15803 North 155th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
WOW Must See! Wonderful single level home. This One Will Not Last Long...Courtyard Entry, Spilt Floor plan, Vaulted Ceilings with ceiling fans though out, Designer Paints and Neutral Tile in all the right Places! Large Master bedroom. In the Master Bath there are double sinks separate Shower with a Garden Tub. Huge Walk-In Closet. Great Eat-In Kitchen with a Pantry. Covered Rear Patio. Great location close to Loop 303,Schools, Aquatic Park, Ball Park and Restaurants and Shopping Too! Stop By You Will LOVE IT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have any available units?
15803 N 155TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15803 N 155TH Drive have?
Some of 15803 N 155TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15803 N 155TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15803 N 155TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15803 N 155TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15803 N 155TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15803 N 155TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15803 N 155TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15803 N 155TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15803 N 155TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15803 N 155TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15803 N 155TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15803 N 155TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College