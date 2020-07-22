15803 N 155TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

WOW Must See! Wonderful single level home. This One Will Not Last Long...Courtyard Entry, Spilt Floor plan, Vaulted Ceilings with ceiling fans though out, Designer Paints and Neutral Tile in all the right Places! Large Master bedroom. In the Master Bath there are double sinks separate Shower with a Garden Tub. Huge Walk-In Closet. Great Eat-In Kitchen with a Pantry. Covered Rear Patio. Great location close to Loop 303,Schools, Aquatic Park, Ball Park and Restaurants and Shopping Too! Stop By You Will LOVE IT!!