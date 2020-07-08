15773 W Caribbean Ln.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0473e406a ---- Great Location! Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home PLUS Upstairs Den Includes All Appliances! Fresh Paint Inside & Out! Ceiling Fans, New Carpet, Custom Wood Floors, Tile In Kitchen & Baths. One Bedroom is Downstairs by Bathrm w/ Walk-In Shower! Bright Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Drop Down Lighting, Upgraded Cabinets, Island w/ Breakfast Bar, 2 Walk-In Pantries! Master Bedroom Has Bay Windows, Ceiling Fan, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves & Drawers. Yards are Easy-Care! Enjoy Covered Patio, Paver Stone Extension, Flowering Bushes, RV Gate & Parking Area. Next to Beautiful Greenbelt w/ Playground at Opposite End. Close to Excellent Surprise Shopping & Restaurants, Not Far from Surprise Stadium. *Pets upon owner approval*.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available