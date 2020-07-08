All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like
15773 W Caribbean Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15773 W Caribbean Ln
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

15773 W Caribbean Ln

15773 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15773 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0473e406a ---- Great Location! Spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home PLUS Upstairs Den Includes All Appliances! Fresh Paint Inside & Out! Ceiling Fans, New Carpet, Custom Wood Floors, Tile In Kitchen & Baths. One Bedroom is Downstairs by Bathrm w/ Walk-In Shower! Bright Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Drop Down Lighting, Upgraded Cabinets, Island w/ Breakfast Bar, 2 Walk-In Pantries! Master Bedroom Has Bay Windows, Ceiling Fan, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves & Drawers. Yards are Easy-Care! Enjoy Covered Patio, Paver Stone Extension, Flowering Bushes, RV Gate & Parking Area. Next to Beautiful Greenbelt w/ Playground at Opposite End. Close to Excellent Surprise Shopping & Restaurants, Not Far from Surprise Stadium. *Pets upon owner approval*.

nOne Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have any available units?
15773 W Caribbean Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have?
Some of 15773 W Caribbean Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15773 W Caribbean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15773 W Caribbean Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15773 W Caribbean Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15773 W Caribbean Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15773 W Caribbean Ln offers parking.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15773 W Caribbean Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have a pool?
No, 15773 W Caribbean Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have accessible units?
No, 15773 W Caribbean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15773 W Caribbean Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15773 W Caribbean Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15773 W Caribbean Ln has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSurprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra VerdeMarley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeYavapai College