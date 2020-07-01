15725 W SMOKEY Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is currently being renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades will include fresh paint as well vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms will be refreshed with cabinetry and granite countertops. The kitchen will additionally feature stainless steel appliances. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.