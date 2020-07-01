15725 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374 Mountain Vista Ranch
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
This home is currently being renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades will include fresh paint as well vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms will be refreshed with cabinetry and granite countertops. The kitchen will additionally feature stainless steel appliances. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have any available units?
15725 W SMOKEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have?
Some of 15725 W SMOKEY Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 15725 W SMOKEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15725 W SMOKEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.