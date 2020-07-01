All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15725 W SMOKEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15725 W SMOKEY Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:10 PM

15725 W SMOKEY Drive

15725 West Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15725 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is currently being renovated by Invitation Homes. Some of these fantastic upgrades will include fresh paint as well vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen and bathrooms will be refreshed with cabinetry and granite countertops. The kitchen will additionally feature stainless steel appliances. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have any available units?
15725 W SMOKEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have?
Some of 15725 W SMOKEY Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15725 W SMOKEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15725 W SMOKEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15725 W SMOKEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive offer parking?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have a pool?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15725 W SMOKEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15725 W SMOKEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College