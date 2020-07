Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool hot tub

MOUNTAIN VISTA RANCH HOME WITH POOL AND SPA!!! - BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND SPA (SPA FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY) POOL SERVICE ONLY INCLUDED!! ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND , CARPET AND CERAMIC TILE, 2 BLINDS AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK IN CLOSET. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. CONVENIENT TO PARADISE EDUCATION CENTER. ***NO PETS ALLOWED***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2420161)