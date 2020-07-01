All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15601 N Gil Balcome Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15601 N Gil Balcome Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 AM

15601 N Gil Balcome Street

15601 North Gil Balcome Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15601 North Gil Balcome Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This phenomenal one-story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has great curb appeal thanks to the low-maintenance landscaping out front. The backyard has a covered patio. The interior has handsome tile floors. The kitchen has beautiful tile floors, oak cabinets, and modern appliances. The bedrooms have tranquil carpeted floors and great closet space! In addition, the home is located near parks, shopping, and more!Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have any available units?
15601 N Gil Balcome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have?
Some of 15601 N Gil Balcome Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 N Gil Balcome Street currently offering any rent specials?
15601 N Gil Balcome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 N Gil Balcome Street pet-friendly?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street offer parking?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street does not offer parking.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have a pool?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street does not have a pool.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have accessible units?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15601 N Gil Balcome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15601 N Gil Balcome Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College