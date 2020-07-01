15601 N Gil Balcome Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This phenomenal one-story home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has great curb appeal thanks to the low-maintenance landscaping out front. The backyard has a covered patio. The interior has handsome tile floors. The kitchen has beautiful tile floors, oak cabinets, and modern appliances. The bedrooms have tranquil carpeted floors and great closet space! In addition, the home is located near parks, shopping, and more!Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease today.