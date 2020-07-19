15541 East Bell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

This property is located in the heart of North Scottsdale, close proximity to most corporate and medical offices. The property has beautiful surrounding views and is adjacent to the Scottsdale Soccer fields and TPC Golf Course. This is an upper unit condominium with a nice patio, 14 vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom with double sink bathroom, second bedroom and full bathroom, and a large living room space that could accommodate additional guests if needed. Office desks and wifi are included in both bedrooms.



Located in the Montana Del Sol complex on Bell Rd., by the Greenway/Hayden Loop. This is a gated community and the unit is conveniently located at the front of the property with a 1 car garage and 2 additional parking spaces if needed right across the driveway.

A large private community pool and spa tub, BBQ area and covered cabanas compliment this stay. The unit features everything you will need for your short term or long term stay including fully stocked kitchen (minus the food) and bathrooms, along with an electric BBQ on the patio. The unit also features Wifi, a Amazon Echo/Alexa, 4k TV Smart TV (Netflix included), nice sound bar, Blu-Ray player, full Stereo with many CDs and some LPs to listen to. There are desks and walk in closets in both bedrooms for convenience. There is even an elliptical bike in the 2nd bedroom for a little indoor private exercise.



FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN is bright and spacious and has views of the surrounding mountains and park. Ample cabinets, counter top, and dining area for your entertainment needs.



GREAT ROOM is very open with in ceiling lighting and has with a fire place with candles in it for some ambiance. Has a fully functional entertainment center for watching Netflix, Blue Rays and DVDs, and listening to music. Ask Alexa to also play some music, give you some information on an event, or even tell you a joke.



MASTER SUITE has a king bed, very large double sink bathroom with walk in closet, a TV with a B