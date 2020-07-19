All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15541 East Bell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15541 East Bell Road
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

15541 East Bell Road

15541 West Bell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15541 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This property is located in the heart of North Scottsdale, close proximity to most corporate and medical offices. The property has beautiful surrounding views and is adjacent to the Scottsdale Soccer fields and TPC Golf Course. This is an upper unit condominium with a nice patio, 14 vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom with double sink bathroom, second bedroom and full bathroom, and a large living room space that could accommodate additional guests if needed. Office desks and wifi are included in both bedrooms.

Located in the Montana Del Sol complex on Bell Rd., by the Greenway/Hayden Loop. This is a gated community and the unit is conveniently located at the front of the property with a 1 car garage and 2 additional parking spaces if needed right across the driveway.
A large private community pool and spa tub, BBQ area and covered cabanas compliment this stay. The unit features everything you will need for your short term or long term stay including fully stocked kitchen (minus the food) and bathrooms, along with an electric BBQ on the patio. The unit also features Wifi, a Amazon Echo/Alexa, 4k TV Smart TV (Netflix included), nice sound bar, Blu-Ray player, full Stereo with many CDs and some LPs to listen to. There are desks and walk in closets in both bedrooms for convenience. There is even an elliptical bike in the 2nd bedroom for a little indoor private exercise.

FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN is bright and spacious and has views of the surrounding mountains and park. Ample cabinets, counter top, and dining area for your entertainment needs.

GREAT ROOM is very open with in ceiling lighting and has with a fire place with candles in it for some ambiance. Has a fully functional entertainment center for watching Netflix, Blue Rays and DVDs, and listening to music. Ask Alexa to also play some music, give you some information on an event, or even tell you a joke.

MASTER SUITE has a king bed, very large double sink bathroom with walk in closet, a TV with a B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15541 East Bell Road have any available units?
15541 East Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15541 East Bell Road have?
Some of 15541 East Bell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15541 East Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
15541 East Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15541 East Bell Road pet-friendly?
No, 15541 East Bell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15541 East Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 15541 East Bell Road offers parking.
Does 15541 East Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15541 East Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15541 East Bell Road have a pool?
Yes, 15541 East Bell Road has a pool.
Does 15541 East Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 15541 East Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15541 East Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15541 East Bell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15541 East Bell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15541 East Bell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College