15537 West Coral Pointe Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374 Sun City Grand
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice,clean and secure home for the right adult couple- Open area huge walkin closet. Owner wants someone who will be there for awhile. All pets considered. Landlord covers all yard maintenance and pest control.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have any available units?
15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have?
Some of 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive offers parking.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have a pool?
No, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.