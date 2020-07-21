All apartments in Surprise
15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive
15537 W CORAL POINTE Drive

15537 West Coral Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15537 West Coral Pointe Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice,clean and secure home for the right adult couple- Open area huge walkin closet. Owner wants someone who will be there for awhile. All pets considered. Landlord covers all yard maintenance and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

