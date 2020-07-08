15537 N 156TH Drive

Amenities

~~Awesome Floor plan ~~ 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, brand new tile in all the right places, new carpet, spacious kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, and includes washer and dryer. Large dining area, pantry, new interior paint, and ceiling fans. Lots of windows and natural light, landscaped backyard, master has large bathroom granite countertops and large closet, shower and tub combo, and desert landscaping. Very Clean and nice house! This one is nice and will go fast!