15537 N 156TH Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

15537 N 156TH Drive

15537 North 156th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15537 North 156th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
~~Awesome Floor plan ~~ 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, brand new tile in all the right places, new carpet, spacious kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, and includes washer and dryer. Large dining area, pantry, new interior paint, and ceiling fans. Lots of windows and natural light, landscaped backyard, master has large bathroom granite countertops and large closet, shower and tub combo, and desert landscaping. Very Clean and nice house! This one is nice and will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have any available units?
15537 N 156TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15537 N 156TH Drive have?
Some of 15537 N 156TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15537 N 156TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15537 N 156TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15537 N 156TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15537 N 156TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15537 N 156TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15537 N 156TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15537 N 156TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15537 N 156TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15537 N 156TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15537 N 156TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15537 N 156TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

