15526 W OCOTILLO Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Truly beautiful Surprise 3+/2.5 home.This home has it all! Downstairs you will find an open layout and a grand entryway.The kitchen features an upgraded sink, tile backslash and a copper hanging pot rack.In the family room you will find flush mounted 5.1 surround sound speakers.The garage is an over sized garage complete with 2 windows, 2 ceiling fan/light fixtures and additional storage space on top of the 2 car parking.The backyard is lushly landscaped with grass, shrubs, and a covered patio.Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bed rooms as well as 2 bathrooms.The master features a gigantic walk in closet. ***Sorry not pets***