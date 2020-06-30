All apartments in Surprise
15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane

15519 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15519 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greenway Park at Surprise

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Impecable 4 bed, 2 bath is super clean and move in ready! grassy landscape over generous lot to play and entertain, complete with 2 car epoxy finished garage. Vaulted ceilings, neutral tones and beautiful granite in upgraded open kitchen! Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious master suite with flowing floor plan! located in a wonderful community where you may walk to schools with parks and children's playgrounds close to a shopping district, this home is sure to be the one you and your family have been looking for! Schedule a showing today! This home is spotless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have any available units?
15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have?
Some of 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers parking.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have a pool?
No, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

