15519 W PORT ROYALE Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground fireplace

Impecable 4 bed, 2 bath is super clean and move in ready! grassy landscape over generous lot to play and entertain, complete with 2 car epoxy finished garage. Vaulted ceilings, neutral tones and beautiful granite in upgraded open kitchen! Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious master suite with flowing floor plan! located in a wonderful community where you may walk to schools with parks and children's playgrounds close to a shopping district, this home is sure to be the one you and your family have been looking for! Schedule a showing today! This home is spotless!