Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15466 W Post Cir

15466 West Post Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15466 West Post Circle, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
**NEW CARPET & FRESH COAT OF PAINT!!** Spacious and tastefully upgraded 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath with *Mother-in-Law Suite Downstairs* boasts a generous 2,495 square feet. Downstairs entry from front doors opens to Formal Living/Dining. Large Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances **ALL INCLUDED** with large island and opens to Family Room. Upstairs has large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and separate exit to balcony with view to backyard. All other bedrooms are down the hall. 2nd Bathroom has double-sinks with granite counter tops and shower/tub combo. Backyard has a TON of room on a 13,000 sq ft lot. RV Gate. Large swimming POOL with regular service included!! This and much more! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15466 W Post Cir have any available units?
15466 W Post Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15466 W Post Cir have?
Some of 15466 W Post Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15466 W Post Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15466 W Post Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15466 W Post Cir pet-friendly?
No, 15466 W Post Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15466 W Post Cir offer parking?
No, 15466 W Post Cir does not offer parking.
Does 15466 W Post Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15466 W Post Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15466 W Post Cir have a pool?
Yes, 15466 W Post Cir has a pool.
Does 15466 W Post Cir have accessible units?
No, 15466 W Post Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15466 W Post Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 15466 W Post Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15466 W Post Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 15466 W Post Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
