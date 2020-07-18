15466 W Post Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

**NEW CARPET & FRESH COAT OF PAINT!!** Spacious and tastefully upgraded 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath with *Mother-in-Law Suite Downstairs* boasts a generous 2,495 square feet. Downstairs entry from front doors opens to Formal Living/Dining. Large Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances **ALL INCLUDED** with large island and opens to Family Room. Upstairs has large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and separate exit to balcony with view to backyard. All other bedrooms are down the hall. 2nd Bathroom has double-sinks with granite counter tops and shower/tub combo. Backyard has a TON of room on a 13,000 sq ft lot. RV Gate. Large swimming POOL with regular service included!! This and much more! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)