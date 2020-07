15461 W Jenan Dr 21054046 - Location 001

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5 Bed 2.75 Bath Over 2500'' feet in Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Rancho Gabriella

BEAUTIFUL MODEL LIKE HOME AT A UNBELIEVABLE PRICE!! $40K IN UPGRADES,GRANITE COUNTR TOPS,CORNER LOT,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,42 MAPLE RAISED ARCH CABINETS WITH 4CROWN MOLDING,UPGRADED CARPET,SATIN NICKEL TRIM(DOOR LEVERS,DOOR HANDLES)WOODEN BLINDS,TECHNOLOGY UPGRADED SMART PANEL IN THE WHOLE HOUSE,CUSTOM PAINT,CUSTOM CEILING FANS....MUST SEE!!!!!SEEING IS BELIEVING.MOVE-IN READY..



Cross Streets: Cactus & Reems Directions: South on Reems just past Cactus to community entrance on East side of street.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5814638)