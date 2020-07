15456 W CORRINE Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME! TAX INCLUDED! WILL NOT LAST LONG!! CLEAN FRONT YARD LANDSCAPE, LARGE COVERED PORCH WITH TRAVERTINE TILED FLOOR. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE OFFICE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE SLAB COUNTERS, 42'' CABINETS, UNDERMOUNT LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WALK IN PANTRY. MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL. MASTER BATH COMPLETE WITH DUAL VANITIES, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER & HIS/HER CLOSETS. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH CABINETS & SINK. UPSTAIRS BOASTS & LOFT WITH WALK OUT BALCONY, 3 BEDROOMS & FULL BATHROOM. ALL NEW LIGHT FIXTURES & CEILING FANS. BACKYARD FEATURES A PAVERED PATIO, LARGE GRASSY AREA, TROPICAL TREES & PLANTS. 3 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS.