All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15454 W CAMERON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15454 W CAMERON Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

15454 W CAMERON Drive

15454 West Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15454 West Cameron Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
House is GREAT, Nice paint, TILE throughout, Carpet in bedrooms, HUGH family room, House is spotless. RENTAL APPLICATION IS IN THE DOCUMENTS TAB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have any available units?
15454 W CAMERON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have?
Some of 15454 W CAMERON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15454 W CAMERON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15454 W CAMERON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15454 W CAMERON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15454 W CAMERON Drive offers parking.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have a pool?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have accessible units?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15454 W CAMERON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College