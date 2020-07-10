Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15454 W CAMERON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15454 W CAMERON Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15454 W CAMERON Drive
15454 West Cameron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15454 West Cameron Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
House is GREAT, Nice paint, TILE throughout, Carpet in bedrooms, HUGH family room, House is spotless. RENTAL APPLICATION IS IN THE DOCUMENTS TAB
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have any available units?
15454 W CAMERON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have?
Some of 15454 W CAMERON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15454 W CAMERON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15454 W CAMERON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15454 W CAMERON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15454 W CAMERON Drive offers parking.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have a pool?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have accessible units?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15454 W CAMERON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15454 W CAMERON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15454 W CAMERON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 Bedrooms
Surprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with Pool
Surprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Roseview
Sierra Verde
Marley Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College