Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15429 W STATLER Circle
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

15429 W STATLER Circle

15429 West Statler Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15429 West Statler Circle, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted and new carpet. Lots of space and room. All the appliances come with the house. Washer/Dryer/Stainless Steel Fridge. Home comes with water softener, central vacuum system. Garage has a lot of cabinets. Back yard is large and easy maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants for your convenience. Covered Patio and a balcony from the Master Bedroom. Comes with granite kitchen/bathroom counter tops with lots of upgrades and luxurious feel to the house. Perfect move in condition. Tenant to verify all information deemed important to them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have any available units?
15429 W STATLER Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15429 W STATLER Circle have?
Some of 15429 W STATLER Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15429 W STATLER Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15429 W STATLER Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15429 W STATLER Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15429 W STATLER Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15429 W STATLER Circle offers parking.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15429 W STATLER Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have a pool?
No, 15429 W STATLER Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have accessible units?
No, 15429 W STATLER Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15429 W STATLER Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15429 W STATLER Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15429 W STATLER Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
