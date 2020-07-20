15429 W STATLER Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted and new carpet. Lots of space and room. All the appliances come with the house. Washer/Dryer/Stainless Steel Fridge. Home comes with water softener, central vacuum system. Garage has a lot of cabinets. Back yard is large and easy maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants for your convenience. Covered Patio and a balcony from the Master Bedroom. Comes with granite kitchen/bathroom counter tops with lots of upgrades and luxurious feel to the house. Perfect move in condition. Tenant to verify all information deemed important to them.