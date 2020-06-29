15410 W Laurel Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for rent in Rancho Gabriela!! This spacious home offers a Formal Living, Great Room, Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter-tops, HUGE Master Bedroom and 3 spacious Bedrooms - One with it's own private balcony! This lovely home features surround sound, wood blinds throughout, security system, ceiling fans in all of the rooms, water softener, two tone paint scheme and extra long driveway. All located on a corner lot at the end of the street and gives the Cul-de-Sac feel. Executive level rental. Please add 2.2% City of Surprise tax.