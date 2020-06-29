All apartments in Surprise
15410 W Laurel Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

15410 W Laurel Lane

15410 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15410 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home for rent in Rancho Gabriela!! This spacious home offers a Formal Living, Great Room, Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter-tops, HUGE Master Bedroom and 3 spacious Bedrooms - One with it's own private balcony! This lovely home features surround sound, wood blinds throughout, security system, ceiling fans in all of the rooms, water softener, two tone paint scheme and extra long driveway. All located on a corner lot at the end of the street and gives the Cul-de-Sac feel. Executive level rental. Please add 2.2% City of Surprise tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have any available units?
15410 W Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15410 W Laurel Lane have?
Some of 15410 W Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15410 W Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15410 W Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15410 W Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15410 W Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15410 W Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15410 W Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 15410 W Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 15410 W Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15410 W Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15410 W Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15410 W Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

