15406 W SURREY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bd/4 ba home across from a park in coveted Marley Park. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Butler's area between kitchen and dining room. Split floor plan with large MBR as well as a bonus room,and full master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are connected by a sitting area/playroom; each with a dedicated bathroom. An additional room at back of house can be an office or study. Travertine/tile throughout along with a central vac for easy maintenance. The backyard boasts a private pool with slide and large baja step with an adjacent fire pit seating area and large covered patio. Close to shopping, entertainment, 303 freeway, and so much more!