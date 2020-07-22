All apartments in Surprise
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

15406 W SURREY Drive

15406 West Surrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15406 West Surrey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bd/4 ba home across from a park in coveted Marley Park. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Butler's area between kitchen and dining room. Split floor plan with large MBR as well as a bonus room,and full master bathroom with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are connected by a sitting area/playroom; each with a dedicated bathroom. An additional room at back of house can be an office or study. Travertine/tile throughout along with a central vac for easy maintenance. The backyard boasts a private pool with slide and large baja step with an adjacent fire pit seating area and large covered patio. Close to shopping, entertainment, 303 freeway, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have any available units?
15406 W SURREY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15406 W SURREY Drive have?
Some of 15406 W SURREY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15406 W SURREY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15406 W SURREY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15406 W SURREY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15406 W SURREY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15406 W SURREY Drive offers parking.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15406 W SURREY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15406 W SURREY Drive has a pool.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have accessible units?
No, 15406 W SURREY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15406 W SURREY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15406 W SURREY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15406 W SURREY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
