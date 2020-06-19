All apartments in Surprise
15395 W Columbine Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

15395 W Columbine Dr

15395 West Columbine Drive · (602) 410-5085
Location

15395 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15395 W Columbine Dr · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! This home features diagonal tile, new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove. It also includes granite counter tops, a kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, ceiling fans through out, twin sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. It has a spacious grassy backyard, a covered patio, and exterior landscaping is maintained by the community association. It is located just minutes from the Heritage Club, two community pools, and fifteen parks connected by tree lined arbor walks. This subdivision also has two schools and is near shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2012710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have any available units?
15395 W Columbine Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15395 W Columbine Dr have?
Some of 15395 W Columbine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15395 W Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15395 W Columbine Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15395 W Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15395 W Columbine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr offer parking?
No, 15395 W Columbine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15395 W Columbine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15395 W Columbine Dr has a pool.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 15395 W Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15395 W Columbine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15395 W Columbine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15395 W Columbine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
