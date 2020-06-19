15395 W Columbine Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! This home features diagonal tile, new stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner gas stove. It also includes granite counter tops, a kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, ceiling fans through out, twin sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. It has a spacious grassy backyard, a covered patio, and exterior landscaping is maintained by the community association. It is located just minutes from the Heritage Club, two community pools, and fifteen parks connected by tree lined arbor walks. This subdivision also has two schools and is near shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2012710)