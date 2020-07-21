All apartments in Surprise
15370 W Jill Lane
15370 W Jill Lane

15370 West Jill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15370 West Jill Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom and Den ready to go. Front Land Professionally update 2017. Back yard with grass and auto sprinklers front and back. There is a front patio 8 x16 and a nice size covered back patio for eating out-side with privacy. The exterior and inside of home painted in June 2017. Also new carpet throughout in June 2016. Home was a former Continental Homes Model and new blinds. Near to major roads and express ways like Grand Blvd or 303 Loop and Spring Training Facilities. Bright, turn-key and ready for Tenant to move in. Refer to special remarks about pets etc. Refer to documents for Vehicle Parking Rules, Lease Addendum and Residential Lease Owner's Property Disclosure Statement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15370 W Jill Lane have any available units?
15370 W Jill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15370 W Jill Lane have?
Some of 15370 W Jill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15370 W Jill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15370 W Jill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15370 W Jill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15370 W Jill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15370 W Jill Lane offers parking.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15370 W Jill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane have a pool?
No, 15370 W Jill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane have accessible units?
No, 15370 W Jill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15370 W Jill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15370 W Jill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15370 W Jill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
