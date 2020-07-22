All apartments in Surprise
15369 W Acapulco Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

15369 W Acapulco Ln

15369 West Acapulco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15369 West Acapulco Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in this beautiful Surprise community! Entry and family room have wood laminate flooring, eat-in kitchen overlooks family room and has tons of cabinets, tile flooring and black/stainless appliances. Kitchen and dining area offer tons of natural light! The 3 bedrooms are carpeted, have ceiling fans and lots of closet space. The master has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom! Out back is a spacious yard with pavers, low maintenance! Call today to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have any available units?
15369 W Acapulco Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have?
Some of 15369 W Acapulco Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15369 W Acapulco Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15369 W Acapulco Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15369 W Acapulco Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15369 W Acapulco Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15369 W Acapulco Ln offers parking.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15369 W Acapulco Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have a pool?
No, 15369 W Acapulco Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have accessible units?
No, 15369 W Acapulco Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15369 W Acapulco Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15369 W Acapulco Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15369 W Acapulco Ln has units with air conditioning.
