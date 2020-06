Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to the this beautiful furnished seasonal rental. This home 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a large open living room that overlooks the pool, spa and 8th green of the Granite golf course. Large kitchen nook and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is a true retreat with a sitting area. The master bath has a walk in closet and separate shower and tub. You will love you stay in this beautiful home. Close to everything Surprise has to offer.