15349 W Bloomfield Rd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

15349 W Bloomfield Rd

15349 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

15349 West Bloomfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! Home features ceiling fans through out, granite counter tops, staggered maple cabinets, and tile in the main living areas It also features a split floor plan, open concept, with a private courtyard and covered patio. Home comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. This community features 2 heated community pools, clubhouse, 2 schools. 15 parks and biking and walking paths and is close to restaurants and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5132448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have any available units?
15349 W Bloomfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have?
Some of 15349 W Bloomfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15349 W Bloomfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15349 W Bloomfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15349 W Bloomfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd offer parking?
No, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd has a pool.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15349 W Bloomfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15349 W Bloomfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
