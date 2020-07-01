15338 W Banff Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 full bath home has brand new carpet throughout and tile in all of the right places. The large open great room has high ceilings and a passthrough to the eat in kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances and has plenty of light. The master suite has a walk-in closet and the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. The front and back yards have just enough landscaping and is low maintenance. Washer & Dryer are included as well. Close to schools, shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and minutes from Surprise Stadium. This home is clean and ready for move in. Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit. Schedule a showing today as this one will not last long. Please copy & paste the following link into your browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c9ea1d5008/15338-w-banff-ln-surprise-az-85379