Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

15338 W Banff Lane

15338 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15338 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY....This gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 full bath home has brand new carpet throughout and tile in all of the right places. The large open great room has high ceilings and a passthrough to the eat in kitchen. The kitchen includes all appliances and has plenty of light. The master suite has a walk-in closet and the master bath features a garden tub and separate shower. The front and back yards have just enough landscaping and is low maintenance. Washer & Dryer are included as well. Close to schools, shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and minutes from Surprise Stadium. This home is clean and ready for move in. Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit. Schedule a showing today as this one will not last long. Please copy & paste the following link into your browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c9ea1d5008/15338-w-banff-ln-surprise-az-85379

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15338 W Banff Lane have any available units?
15338 W Banff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15338 W Banff Lane have?
Some of 15338 W Banff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15338 W Banff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15338 W Banff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15338 W Banff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane offer parking?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15338 W Banff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane have a pool?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane have accessible units?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15338 W Banff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15338 W Banff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

