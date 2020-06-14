15275 W Laurel Lane

Amenities
Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is included). Lots of upgrades like granite, SS appliances, and even a gas range for the cook in the family. Upgraded washer dryer is included. Please come and see this one, it's not your typical rental home! Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1495 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4490579)