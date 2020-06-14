All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15275 W Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15275 W Laurel Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

15275 W Laurel Lane

15275 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15275 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is included). Lots of upgrades like granite, SS appliances, and even a gas range for the cook in the family. Upgraded washer dryer is included. Please come and see this one, it's not your typical rental home! Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1495 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4490579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have any available units?
15275 W Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15275 W Laurel Lane have?
Some of 15275 W Laurel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15275 W Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15275 W Laurel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15275 W Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15275 W Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane offer parking?
No, 15275 W Laurel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15275 W Laurel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 15275 W Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 15275 W Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15275 W Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15275 W Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15275 W Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College