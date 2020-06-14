15275 W Laurel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is included). Lots of upgrades like granite, SS appliances, and even a gas range for the cook in the family. Upgraded washer dryer is included. Please come and see this one, it's not your typical rental home! Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee, $1495 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4490579)