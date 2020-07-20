All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

15249 W Smokey Dr

15249 West Smokey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15249 West Smokey Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Orchards

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Orchards is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Orchards is available for immediate move in! Home has a tech center and a full bedroom and bath downstairs. It also features ceiling fans through out, surround sound, a gas fireplace, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in the laundry room, garage cabinets, sun screens, extended driveway with covered parking, covered patio area in side yard to place a grill(gas stub) and fridge, double siks in one guest bath and the master bath, and separate tub and shower in master bath and a balcony off the master bedroom. Property has mountain views and is close to parks, restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have any available units?
15249 W Smokey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15249 W Smokey Dr have?
Some of 15249 W Smokey Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15249 W Smokey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15249 W Smokey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15249 W Smokey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15249 W Smokey Dr offers parking.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have a pool?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have accessible units?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15249 W Smokey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15249 W Smokey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
