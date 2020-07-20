15249 W Smokey Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Orchards is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Orchards is available for immediate move in! Home has a tech center and a full bedroom and bath downstairs. It also features ceiling fans through out, surround sound, a gas fireplace, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in the laundry room, garage cabinets, sun screens, extended driveway with covered parking, covered patio area in side yard to place a grill(gas stub) and fridge, double siks in one guest bath and the master bath, and separate tub and shower in master bath and a balcony off the master bedroom. Property has mountain views and is close to parks, restaurants, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3183097)