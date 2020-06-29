All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive

15174 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15174 West Desert Hills Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 4 Bedroom corner lot home with 2.5 baths.. Master bedroom on first floor..3 bedrooms with a den on the second floor that faces north/south.. Walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have any available units?
15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have?
Some of 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15174 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

