Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Marly Park Home w/Community play/lap pools, spa, sun decks, bbq, rec. center, lounge, parks, ball fields, & walking paths. This incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is in excellent condition. The master bedroom is downstairs with Patio access. This great home includes a large kitchen includes an island, refrigerator, washer & dryer. The front patio is covered and inviting. You will love the layout and great floor plan.