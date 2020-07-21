All apartments in Surprise
15078 N 173RD Drive
15078 N 173RD Drive

15078 North 173rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15078 North 173rd Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning looking and in excellent condition. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths. Wood simulated floors in kitchen, bat rooms and laundry area. Brand new high quality laminate in all other rooms including hallways. Living Room & Family Rooms are separated by an entertainment niche. Roomy eat-in kitchen with island. All cabinetry throughout is of maple. Natural wood railing along the stairway and upstairs all. Quality built-in desk / work station in upstairs hallway. Spacious Master Suite with large walk-in closet & roomy master bath with raised counter & dual sinks. Extra storage space under the stairway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

