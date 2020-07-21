15078 N 173RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Stunning looking and in excellent condition. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Baths. Wood simulated floors in kitchen, bat rooms and laundry area. Brand new high quality laminate in all other rooms including hallways. Living Room & Family Rooms are separated by an entertainment niche. Roomy eat-in kitchen with island. All cabinetry throughout is of maple. Natural wood railing along the stairway and upstairs all. Quality built-in desk / work station in upstairs hallway. Spacious Master Suite with large walk-in closet & roomy master bath with raised counter & dual sinks. Extra storage space under the stairway.